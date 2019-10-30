Nationwide warrant issued for sex offender who took his 2 young sons

LAS CRUCES, N.M (WISH) — A nationwide warrant has been issued for a non-registered sex offender who has taken his two sons.

The Las Cruces Police Department in New Mexico is looking for 52-year-old Clarence Michael Ransom, who goes by Michael.

Police say he picked up his sons on Oct. 8 from a daycare center and they haven’t been seen since.

The children are three-year-old Maverick Ransom and four-year-old Orion Ransom.

Police believe Ransom may have traveled to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on Oct. 8 and returned to the United States the next day.

Ransom was last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Camry with temporary tags.

Ransom and his estranged wife share custody of the boys and didn’t indicate his intention to travel with them.

He is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and non-compliance with a custodial agreement.

Police say he is 5’11” and 195 pounds.

If you have information, please call police at 575-526-0795 or dial 911.