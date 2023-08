Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough due to wood chips

Nestlé is voluntarily recalling some of its chocolate chip cookie dough due to products potentially containing wood fragments. (Image from Video Aired on WISH)

(WISH) — Nestlé is voluntarily recalling some of its chocolate chip cookie dough due to products potentially containing wood fragments.

The company says two batches of the “break and bake” bar were affected in April.

They say no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

Nestle says anyone who purchased the dough should return it for a replacement or refund.

The company also says they are confident this is an isolated issue.