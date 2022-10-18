National

Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough recalled due to possible plastic pieces

The front side of a package of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling. The item was recalled by Nestle USA over the possible presence of white plastic pieces. (Provided Photo/FDA)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nestlé USA is voluntarily recalling some of its ready-to-bake, refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough because the dough could contain white plastic pieces.

The recall affects Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products that were made between June and September 2022 and distributed to stores across the country, according to a statement from Nestlé USA.

No other Nestlé Toll House products, including Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Cookie Dough and Nestlé Toll House refrigerated cookie dough products, are included in the recall.

Nestlé USA says it became aware of the issue after a “small number” of consumers reported finding plastic in their cookie dough.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

“The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers,” Nestlé USA said.

Anyone who purchased Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling shouldn’t bake or eat the dough and should instead return it to the store for a replacement or refund.

Consumers with questions or concerns were asked to contact Nestlé USA at 800-681-1676 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT.