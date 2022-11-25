National

Netflix nights still come wrapped in red-and-white envelopes

A Netflix DVD envelope is shown on Nov. 17, 2022 in San Francisco. Subscribers to Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service still look forward to opening up their mailbox and finding one of the discs delivered in the familiar red-and-white envelopes. (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Netflix’s trailblazing DVD-by-mail rental service has been relegated as a relic in the age of video streaming, but there is still a steady — albeit shrinking — audience of diehards who are happily paying to receive those discs in the iconic red-and-white envelopes.

The service that has shipping more than 5 billion discs across the U.S. since its inception nearly a quarter century ago may not be around much longer.

Its customer base has dwindled to an estimated 1.5 million subscribers from more than 11 million in 2011 when Netflix spun it off from its video streaming business.

Co-CEO Reed Hastings has previously suggested it could close in 2023.