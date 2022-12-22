National

New Jersey teacher charged with giving 13-year-old student with vodka, THC drops for over 2 years

Mercerville Elementary School in New Jersey is shown in September 2022. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

MERCERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) — A fifth-grade teacher in Mercer County, New Jersey, is facing charges for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child.

Jennifer Debiec, 39, of Bordentown, is a teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton Township.

Police say Debiec provided a 13-year-old student with vodka, vape pens and THC drops for approximately 2½ years.

The boy’s mother alerted police after discovering text messages on his cellphone.

Debiec was arrested Tuesday.

Hamilton Township School District plans to terminate Debiec’s employment.

