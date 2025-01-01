At least 10 dead, 35 injured after car drives into crowd in New Orleans

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orlean’s Canal and Bourbon Street. (CNN photo)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — At least ten people were killed and 35 others injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans’ famed Canal and Bourbon Streets early Wednesday.

New Orleans police earlier said they were responding to a mass casualty incident, including fatalities.

NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency management agency, advised people to stay away from the area.

It said the injured had been taken to five local hospitals.

The incident came toward the end of New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans and hours before the kickoff of the AllState Sugar Bowl, a College Football Playoff quarterfinal held in the city’s Caesars Superdome, with thousands expected to be in attendance.