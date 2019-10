GREEN BAY, Wis. (WISH) — Possibly the most adorable Halloween contest is underway in Wisconsin.

Aurora Health Care in Wisconsin is holding the NICU Halloween Costume Contest, featuring the cutest little bundles of joy.

“It’s almost Halloween and we are thrilled to be celebrating with some of our tiniest patients!” the hospital said online.

The hospital posted photos of 27 little ones all dressed up for Halloween.

Facebook users have the opportunity to vote for their favorite costume on online.