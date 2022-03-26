National

Nonhormonal pill could soon expand men’s birth control options

An illustration shows how sperm is produced, and how a protein could stop that production based on research from the University of Minnesota. (Image Provided/American Chemical Society)

SAN DIEGO (WISH) — Men have condoms and vasectomies as options for birth control, but researchers this week presented data on a protein that could be part of a nonhormonal pill for males.

Some birth control pills for men are in development but have possible side effects of weight gain, depression, and increased cholesterol levels, says a news release on the nonhormonal pill’s research. The pills under development also affect testosterone, the release says.

Gunda Georg, head of the University of Minnesota’s medicinal chemical department, and Md Abdullah Al Noman, a graduate student in her lab, presented an outline of their research on YouTube during the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society.

They said the protein they’ve found would bind to a form of vitamin A to make males temporarily sterile without any obvious side effects.

Mice given the protein became sterile after four weeks, the researchers said. Once they stopped giving the protein to the mice, they became fertile again after two weeks. The trials in mice have been 99% effective.

The pill with the protein is expected to go into clinical trials as soon as the end of 2022, the researchers said. Federal approval of the pills, however, takes time, and could mean the pills won’t be available until 2027.

The researchers received support and funding from the National Institutes of Health and the Male Contraceptive Initiative.