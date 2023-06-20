North Carolina House Speaker sued over affair, accused of using sex to garner political favors

Republican speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, Tim Moore, speaks to the press in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2022. Moore is being sued over an extramarital affair and is accused of using group sex to curry political favors. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The North Carolina Speaker of the House is being sued by a former local government official who’s accusing the Republican lawmaker of having a multi-year extramarital affair with his wife.

Tim Moore, who represents North Carolina’s 111th State House District, is also accused of having “group sex” with people in order to garner political influence or favors.

The complaint, filed by former Apex Town Council member Scott Lassiter, claims Moore “used his position as one of the most powerful elected officials in North Carolina to entice his wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter, a mid-level employee of the state government, to participate in an illicit relationship with him.”

Lassiter says that when he confronted Moore about the affair, the Republican lawmaker admitted to sleeping with Liles Lassiter for the last three years, then asked “if there was anything he could do” for Lassiter, “implying that he could use the power held as Speaker in some way to benefit Lassiter,” court documents say.

Moore has served as North Carolina’s Speaker of the House since 2015.