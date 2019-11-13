NTSB: Coast Guard ignored duck boat safety proposals

Ducks boat sits idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator in Branson, Mo. Friday, July 20, 2018. The amphibious vehicles are similar to one of the company’s boats that capsized the day before on Table Rock Lake resulting in 17 deaths. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says the Coast Guard has repeatedly ignored safety recommendations that could have made tourist duck boats safer and potentially prevented a Missouri accident that killed 17 people.

The NTSB on Wednesday released a “Safety Recommendation Report” on the July 2018 accident, when a Ride the Ducks of Branson boat sank during a sudden and severe storm.

Former World War II amphibious vehicles known as duck boats operate around the country. The NTSB says that since an Arkansas duck boat accident killed 13 people in 1999, it has repeatedly urged the Coast Guard to require them to be better able to remain afloat when flooded, and to remove impediments to escape.

Phone and email messages left with the Coast Guard were not immediately returned.