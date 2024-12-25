Man ‘fanned the flames with a shirt’ after setting woman on fire on NYC subway, prosecutors say

Authorities are revealing more details surrounding the killing of a woman who was set on fire while sleeping on the New York City subway. (Photo by WCBS via CNN Newsource)

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Authorities are revealing more details surrounding the killing of a woman who was set on fire while sleeping on the New York City subway.

Sebastian Zapeta, 33, faces first- and second-degree murder and arson charges for allegedly setting the woman on fire on the F train in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on Sunday.

Zapeta was arraigned Tuesday in Brooklyn Criminal Court after being arrested Sunday night. Zapeta was wearing a white Tyvek suit during his court appearance Tuesday.

He was remanded into custody without bail. His attorney didn’t speak to reporters after the arraignment.

He’s due back in court Friday.

Suspect fanned the flames with a shirt, authorities said According to the criminal complaint, Zapeta allegedly set the unidentified woman’s clothes on fire, and then fanned the flames by waving a shirt around her, which caused the flames to fully engulf her. Authorities say they have police body camera footage, surveillance footage from within the subway car, and witness statements about the incident.

Woman set on fire in the subway remains unidentified So far, authorities have not released any information about the victim in the case. In the criminal complaint, officials say she remains unidentified, and they refer to her as Jane Doe. The medical examiner’s office says she died of her burn injuries and smoke inhalation, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said Zapeta and the victim didn’t know one another and had no interactions before the killing.

Suspect was in the country illegally As for Zapeta, authorities say he entered the country illegally in 2018, and was caught and deported. He returned to the U.S. illegally sometime since then, authorities said. Authorities say he had a lighter in his pocket when he was caught after the woman was killed. He lives at a men’s shelter in East New York, authorities said.

“The depravity of this horrific crime is beyond comprehension, and my office is committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice. This gruesome and senseless act of violence against a vulnerable woman will be met with the most serious consequences,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement.