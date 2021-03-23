Officer killed in Colorado mass shooting was Ball State University grad

BOULDER, Co. (WISH) – On Monday, an armed man walked into a Boulder, Colorado grocery store and began firing, killing 10 people, including a police officer.

Officer Eric Talley, a member of the Boulder Police Department, who was killed, in addition to being a father of seven, was a graduate of Ball State University.

According to BSU Talley was an alum of the university’s Center for Information and Communication Science school. Talley attended BSU from 1997 to Spring 2004, graduating with a bachelor’s in Computer Science and a master’s in Information Communication Sciences.

In a post by the University, after a friend of Talley’s was killed in a 2010 DUI crash, he enrolled in the police academy.

Talley was the first person to respond to the scene of Monday’s deadly shooting.

“My heart goes out to Eric Talley’s family, his loved ones, and his colleagues,” Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. “He was, by all accounts, one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department, and his life was cut far too short, as he responded to the shooting that was taking place at King Soopers.”

Following the fatal shooting, police confirmed that they did have suspect in custody.