Officer shot multiple times in downtown Birmingham; suspect dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police officer was admitted into surgery at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital following an officer-involved shooting downtown Wednesday.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith says a suspect who robbed a convenience store shot a responding officer multiple times. The suspect further engaged other responding officers on the scene, who returned fire, fatally striking the suspect.

Police established a large perimeter around the scene at 25th Street and 5th Avenue North. Several blocks have been cordoned off. Multiple officers and units, as well as the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), are on scene.

UAB Public Information Officer Bob Sheppard has not been able to confirm the extent of the officer’s injuries.

