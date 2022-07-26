National

Ohio medical helicopter crashes while en route to fatal accident

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a medical helicopter responding to the scene of a fatal accident in southwestern Ohio crashed when it apparently hit some power lines.

It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the helicopter when it went down early Tuesday or if any of them were injured.

The helicopter was responding to a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 4:15 a.m. in Milford Township, which is in Butler County and about 105 miles west of Indianapolis.

The helicopter crash occurred a short time later.

Authorities say one person was killed in the vehicle crash and three others were injured. The cause of that accident remains under investigation.