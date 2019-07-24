Ohio State Fair butter sculpture honors moon landing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair kicks off Wednesday, but Tuesday marked a special event at the fairgrounds.

This year at the Ohio State Fair, the American Dairy Association on behalf of Ohio’s dairy farmers is paying a special tribute to Ohio’s contribution to space travel.

From left to right, Ohio native Neil Armstrong is walking on the moon, saluting the flag. The next sculpture is Armstrong with fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

The iconic butter cow and calf appear next to an enlarged version of the Apollo 11 patch.

It took 2,200 pounds of butter and 500 hours’ worth creating and carving to make this year’s display.

“I think the favorite part of this year’s display for me certainly is the American flag. It looks great and I love that the footprint is right underneath it. And the astronaut suit is so well done,” said Jenny Hubble, senior vice-president of communications for the American Dairy Association Mideast.

“The spacesuits were a real challenge, to be honest. It’s easy to sculpt things that you know. When you sculpt a human being, you memorize it. But this was a challenge,” said Alexander Balz, one of the butter sculptors.

There are also some details the cow and calf to look for this year as well.

“They are, for the first time ever, wearing ear tags,” Hubble said. “And if you look closely, you’ll see that the calf’s ear tag says Apollo, and the cow’s ear tag says 11.”

Between the details, there is plenty of room for people to take a picture for new memories and reflect on old ones as well.

“A lot of folks will remember where they were 50 years ago when the moon landing actually took place,” Hubble said. “So, it’ll give folks a chance to reminisce and for those that weren’t around, get to relive a little bit of Ohio history.”

The butter sculptures will be on display at the dairy products building during the Ohio State Fair from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

After the fair wraps up this year, the butter will be recycled, refined, and used in forging metal.

More than 500,000 fairgoers are expected to see the display during the Ohio State Fair.