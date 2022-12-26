National

Over 1,600 US flights canceled the day after Christmas

Canceled flights are listed at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 26, 2015 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(CNN) — In the wake of dangerously cold temperatures and winter weather across the nation, air transportation cancellations and delays continue to impact travelers Monday.

More than 1,600 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. had already been canceled by 8:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to FlightAware, while more than 1,500 flights had been delayed.

At Indianapolis International Airport, 29 flights had been canceled by 8:30 a.m. and 13 flights were delayed, according to Flight Aware.

The post-holiday travel chaos is affecting much of the country, with the site reporting the most cancellations at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International, followed by Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and Denver International Airport.

On Sunday, Christmas saw 3,178 flights canceled and 6,870 flight delays.

A winter storm that swept across the United States was ill-timed for travelers who had started pushing Christmas week flying numbers back toward pre-pandemic levels.

On Christmas Eve, there were a total of 3,487 flights canceled, according to FlightAware. Friday was the worst day with 5,934 cancellations, while Thursday saw almost 2,700 cancellations.

This megablast of winter weather across the eastern two-thirds of the nation is forecast to slowly moderate this week.