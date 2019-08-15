Overwhelming response for Walmart victim’s husband results in a change of venue for funeral service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — When Perches Funeral Home made a plea online for Antonio Basco, the widower whose wife, Margie Reckard, was killed in the August 3 attack at the Cielo Vista Walmart, they never expected the response to be so quick and overwhelming.

The funeral home initially made a request on behalf of Basco, who was married to Reckard for 22 years on Tuesday. Basco says that Margie was his only family, and when she was killed, his only family was gone. He requested the public come celebrate Reckard’s life at her service on Friday, August 16.

The request for public support quickly went viral and was shared over 13,000 times on Facebook alone.

As a result of the social media post, Perches Funeral Home said they were inundated with calls from those wishing to send gifts, flowers and other items to support Basco during his late wife’s service.

On Wednesday, Perches Funeral Home announced services for Reckard were moved to a larger venue, La Paz Faith- Perches Funeral Homes, 1201 N. Piedras Street, to accommodate the larger anticipated crowd.

Anyone who has already purchased floral arrangements is reassured the flowers will be moved to the new location. Perches Funeral Home also says any cards or words of support for Antonio Basco can be sent to them at 4946 Hondo Pass Drive., El Paso, TX 79924. They will be collected and delivered to Mr. Basco.

Reckard was born in Baltimore, Maryland and had two sons and a daughter. She had been in El Paso for about three years with her husband.

Her family will be coming in from out of town but will welcome anyone who wants to grieve or offer support.

“We want to thank the people of El Paso because without them I don’t know what we would have done,” said Reckard’s daughter-in-law Hilda Nuzzi. “Everyone is amazing.”

A concerned El Pasoan, Carlos Armendariz, met with Mr. Basco to start a GoFundMe account following the shooting. To date, it has collected more than $20,000. Those wanting to donate can do so by clicking here.

Margie Reckard Services

Friday, August 16 – La Paz Faith – Perches Funeral Homes 1201 N. Piedras

Visitation: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prayer Service: 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 17 – Restlawn Cemetery; 8700 Dyer Street

Funeral: 9 a.m.