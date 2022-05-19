National

Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk

Cars are reflected in the grill of a new Ford truck November 2, 2009 in Richmond, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire.

Ford says in government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing fires in certain 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs. But, the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off.

Ford recommends that the SUVs be parked away from buildings.

The automaker also is recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s airbag may not inflate in a crash. Covered are certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450, and 550 trucks.

Ford is doing another recall as well, this one for 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021. A software problem can cause unintended acceleration.