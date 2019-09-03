Pennsylvania girl, 2, missing in bizarre abduction case

PENN HILLS, Pennsylvania (CNN) — Police are investigating a bizarre kidnapping case in Pennsylvania.

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for the missing toddler, and a woman has been charged in the little girl’s disappearance.

It’s been an incredibly emotional and difficult couple of days for Taji Walsh, who just wants to know where her granddaughter Nalani Johnson is.

“I just float through my day,” Taji Walsh said. “I don’t know. I try not to think because that takes me to a place where I don’t, I don’t really want to go.”

The toddler disappeared Saturday evening after her dad got out of a car driven by Sharena Nancy on Bryant Drive in Penn Hills.

According to the criminal complaint, when he went to get Nalani out of her car seat, Nancy took off with the child still inside the car.

An Amber alert went out and two and a half hours later, Nancy was pulled over on Rodey Road in Penn Hills, but Nalani and the car seat were nowhere to be found.

According to court documents, Nancy told investigators she sold the toddler for $10,000, something she claims was set up by Nalani’s father.

“Everybody’s losing sleep over this,” Nalani’s father, Paul Johnson, said. “Money is being put toward this as a reward for her return safely. We just want our baby back home.”

Nancy claims she gave the toddler to two women in a silver SUV with out-of-state license plates parked on the side of the road.

Investigators said they have found no evidence of the SUV or the transfer of the little girl.

Nalani’s grandmother and father aren’t commenting on the investigation, but are actively searching for the child.

“She’s a sweet child,” Walsh said. “I think her laugh and she run around from you and, we just want her to come back home.”