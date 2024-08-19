Perdue issues recall after metal wire found in some frozen chicken nuggets

Perdue products sit in a poultry section of a supermarket in Palisades Park, N.J., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Pablo Salinas)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Perdue Foods is recalling 167,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nugget and tenders that may contain pieces of metal wire.

The nuggets and tenders were produced in March and shipped to stores nationwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says.

The following products are included in the recall:

22-oz. vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS Breaded CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” on the back of the package.

29-oz. vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” on the back of the package.

22-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing “BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” on the back of the package.

The recalled nuggets and tenders have establishment number P-33944 on the back of the package.

The issue was discovered after Perdue received complaints about metal wire embedded in the product, according to the USDA.

So far, there have been no reports of illness or injury.

Anyone who has purchased these products should not eat them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at 1-866-866-3703.