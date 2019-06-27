Pet Pals TV: Fourth of July and pets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Patty Spitler shares a story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time the host of Pet Pals TV stopped by with Tom Dock, Noah’s certified veterinary journalist and Pet Pals TV investigative reporter.

They discussed the Fourth of July and why more pets go missing on that day than on any other day of the year. They also talked about ways to go about finding your pet if your dog or cat goes missing on Independence Day.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.