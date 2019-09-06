Pig ears sicken 5 handlers of dog treats in Indiana

(WISH) — More than 140 people in 35 states have been infected with dangerous bacteria from handling pig ear dog treats, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said.

In a alert issued Thursday, the CDC said the 143 people infected by various strains of Salmonella include five in Indiana. Of those infected, 110 were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Twenty-six of the infections involved children younger than 5.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration advised people not to buy the treats or to feed the pig ears to their pets.

Evidence shows the pig ear dog treats involved in the outbreak came from various suppliers.

“Even if some of the pig ears were fed to your dog and no one got sick, do not continue to feed them to your dog,” the CDC alert says. ” Wash containers, shelves, and areas that held any pig ears with hot, soapy water. Be sure to wash your hands after handling any of these items.”

The CDC recommended retailers pull the pig ears from their shelves, including ones in bulk bins and individually wrapped. The shelves and containers that held the pig ears should be sanitized. Employees should wash their hands after handling the pet treats.

People with Salmonella infection may experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Dogs with a Salmonella infection are often more tired than usual, usually have diarrhea that may be bloody, and may vomit or have a fever.

At least four companies earlier this year recalled pig ears.