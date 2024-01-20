Plane makes emergency landing on a northern Virginia highway

Southern Airways Express flight 246, is seen after making an emergency landing on the Loudoun County Parkway, Friday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2024, in Dulles, Va., near Washington Dulles International Airport. There were seven people on board the single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan, according to Federal Aviation Administration and no injuries were reported. (AP Photos/Clifford Owen)

DULLES, Va. (WISH) — The Associated Press Friday reported that a “small passenger plane” made an emergency landing on a highway in northern Virginia after it had taken off from Washington Dulles International Airport. No injuries were reported.

The landing happened just before 1 p.m. when callers noticed the aircraft landing on Loudoun County Parkway, according to the AP, citing Virginia State Police.

No vehicles were hit. A guardrail was damaged.

The plane was identified as a commercial flight, Southern Airways Express flight 246, the Associated Press reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported there were seven people on board the “single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan.”

The Associated Press confirmed with the airline that there were five were passengers and two crew onboard.

Virginia State Police, the AP said, identified the pilot as 27-year-old Ahmed Awais, a Florida resident.

Airline CEO, Stan Little, issued a statement, the Associated Press reported.

“We are relieved to report there were no injuries, and all passengers are safe and sound,” Little said. “We are thankful to our pilots, who did exactly what they were trained to do — to put the safety of our passengers first. We are working closely with the authorities to thoroughly investigate the situation.”

Based in Palm Beach, Florida, the airline was founded in 2013 and flies to 40 U.S. cities in the U.S. from Hawaii to Massachuetts, the Associated Press reported.