Police: 2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in Milwaukee suburb

BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer.

Police Chief Peter Nimmer said during a news conference Saturday afternoon that one of the injured is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody.

Nimmer says police were called to the Park Plaza Court apartments soon after 10 a.m. Saturday. He says the suspect fired shots at officers from the second floor but that none are hurt and they did not return fire.

Nimmer hasn’t provided the names or ages of the shooting victims, but he says no child was hurt.