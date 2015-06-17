Police: 2 teens shoot out woman’s teeth with BB gun

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (AP) – Police in central Florida say two Michigan boys who were spending the summer with their grandmother shot a BB gun at four people who were relaxing by the pool at an apartment complex.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the incident happened June 8.

The pellets hit one woman in the shoulder and mouth, breaking two bottom teeth. Other victims were struck in their shoulders.

Police Chief Steve Aldrich says the 12-and 16-year-old boys returned to Michigan after officers talked to their mother.

Aldrich says investigators are talking with the state attorney’s office and officials in Michigan to determine whether the boys will be arrested.

They could each face extradition to Florida on charges of aggravated and simple battery.