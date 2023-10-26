At least 22 dead in shootings in Lewiston, Maine; police search for firearms instructor

(CNN) — At least 22 people are dead and dozens are injured following two mass shootings Wednesday night in Lewiston, Maine, authorities say.

An intensive manhunt is underway for a suspect in the shootings, according to officials.

The Lewiston Police Department has identified Robert Card as a person of interest in the shootings.

Card, 40, should be “considered armed and dangerous,” ﻿the police department warned in a Facebook post. It added, “Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts.”

Law enforcement officials in Maine tell CNN that Card is a certified firearms instructor and a member of the U.S. Army Reserve.

A city administrator said 22 people had been killed, Lewiston City Councilor Robert McCarthy told CNN.

“We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate,” the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook Wednesday evening.

Soon after the shootings, the sheriff’s office released images of a “suspect for identification.” The person was seen holding a high-powered assault-style rifle.

In a Facebook post, Lewiston police shared an image of a vehicle they are looking for, which appears to be a small, white SUV with a front bumper believed to be painted black. Maine State Police confirmed to CNN the image is of the suspect’s car.

Lewiston is about 36 miles north of Portland and is the state’s second-largest city.

“Please stay inside your home with the doors locked,” state police said in a post on Facebook. “If you see any suspicious activity or individuals please call 911.”

Lewiston police said on Facebook there were active shooting incidents at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley on Mollison Way, and Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street.

A city spokesperson originally told the Sun Journal newspaper another shooting was reported at a Walmart Distribution Center, but a company spokesperson told CNN none of Walmart’s facilities was involved in the incidents.

Officials in the nearby city of Auburn, Maine, also “strongly urged” residents to shelter in place due to the ongoing active shooter situation, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Auburn is less than 2 miles west from Lewiston.

In a statement, the FBI said its Boston division is coordinating with law enforcement partners in Maine and stands “ready to assist with any available resources,” and urged the public to remain vigilant.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday night she has been briefed on the situation.

“I urge all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement. I will to continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials,” the governor said on Facebook.

This story is developing and being updated. CNN’s Jamiel Lynch, Josh Campbell and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.