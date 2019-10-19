Police: Body of dead baby found in dormitory at Ohio college

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HIRAM, Ohio (AP) — Police say the body of a baby was found in a dormitory bathroom at a college in Ohio.

Authorities say campus safety officials at Hiram College contacted police Friday morning and said that they found the body of a baby in a garbage bag.

Police in Hiram say they’re investigating along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

A Hiram College spokeswoman says the college is cooperating with law enforcement.

Hiram is a private liberal arts college with about 1,100 students and is about 40 miles southeast of Cleveland.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: