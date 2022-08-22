National

Police catch suspect at airport after 2 people were killed and another was wounded in Midtown Atlanta shootings

(CNN) — Two people have died following multiple shootings in Midtown Atlanta and a female suspect was detained at the airport, police department officials said Monday.

“The female suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody without incident,” police said in a tweet.

Another victim who was wounded is hospitalized, police said.

Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the shootings don’t appear to be random acts.

“We do believe the individuals were likely targeted,” he told reporters. He added that officers searching for the suspect had obtained information that the suspect had gone to the airport.

Police and federal agents searched the facility for the woman, who was detained about 4 p.m. ET.

Authorities recovered a handgun at the airport, the interim chief said. Mayor Andre Dickens said the suspect was apprehended before going through airport security.

“I want to say clearly that the security of the airport was never compromised,” Dickens said.

Officers initially responded to a high-rise condominium on West Peachtree Street at about 1:45 p.m. ET to a report of someone hit by gunfire.

“Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims has died and the second was taken to the hospital for treatment,” officials said in the statement.

About 15 minutes later, authorities received a call of a person shot on Peachtree Street.

The condition of the wounded victim is unknown, police said.

Schierbaum said he lives in the area. “I know this to be a safe neighborhood,” he said.

Dickens sent his condolences to the families of the victims and the community should know that it is safe. He said that a vast camera network in the city helped to quickly track down the suspect.