Police in Illinois respond to shooting at Fourth of July event

(CNN) — Police are responding to a shooting in downtown Highland Park, Illinois, in the area of a July 4th parade, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The city of Highland Park, a suburb about 25 miles north of Chicago, said its Independence Day parade has been canceled and advised people to avoid downtown.

One witness, Miles Zaremski, said he heard what he believed to be 20-25 gunshots. He told CNN he saw at least one person bloodied and on the ground.

The July 4th parade was expected to feature floats, marching bands, novelty groups, community entries and other special entertainment, the city said on its website.

It was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CT at the intersection of Laurel and St. Johns Avenues, and was set to head north on St. Johns Avenue and then west on Central Avenue and continue to Sunset Park, the city said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.