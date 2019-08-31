5 dead, 21 injured in west Texas shooting

(WISH) — Police say five people are dead, 21 are injured and an active shooter was killed in west Texas after a shooting that began as a traffic stop.

Police in the cities of Odessa and Midland Saturday afternoon were reporting multiple gunshot victims and two active shooters traveling in two separate vehicles, one at a Cinergy movie theater in Midland, the other at a Home Depot in Odessa.

The cities are about 20 miles apart and share a metropolitan area.

During a press conference, an Odessa police spokesman said a second shooter was possible but not confirmed and that no additional victims had been reported since a suspected shooter had been killed.

Police described the shooter, who was killed by police at the movie theater, as a white male in his 30s. They did not name him.

The car and the mail truck described by police were both driven by the suspect who was shot and killed, according to police.

Three law enforcement officers were among the 21 people injured in the mass shooting. It was not clear how many victims were shot at each location.

It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects. Posted by Midland Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019

Update * We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in… Posted by Midland Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019

Active Shooter! Please Share!A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At… Posted by Odessa Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019

President Donald Trump on Saturday evening said in a tweet that he had been briefed about the shootings: