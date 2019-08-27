Police: man’s pickup stolen while he was robbing store across the street

KENNEWICK, Wash. (WCMH) — A Washington man got a dose of instant karma after police say his truck was stolen while he was burglarizing a store across the street.

It happened Sunday morning in Kennewick, Washington.

Police said William Kelley reported someone stole his 1992 Chevy pickup truck. Kelley told police he left the keys on the seat.

Video shows a male riding a bicycle approach the truck, throw his bike in the back and drive off with the truck.

Shortly after the stolen vehicle report was made, police realized Kelley was in the area because he was stealing items from a business across the street. He was booked into jail on a burglary charge and for an outstanding warrant.

Kelley’s vehicle has not been located.