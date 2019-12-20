Police: Postal worker sold crack out of her mail truck

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — Officials say an Ohio postal worker was arrested on drug charges for selling crack out of her mail truck on her route.

According to court records, 52-year-old Darcy Spangler, of Ashtabula, was arraigned Wednesday on drug trafficking charges.

The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County commander says Spangler was investigated for three months before her arrest. No additional drugs were found during a search of Spangler’s residence.

Authorities recovered evidence of drug sales, including scales and packaging materials. Additional charges against a second individual are pending.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday for her assigned public defender.