Officials: 2 hurt after shooting at Texas school

by: The Dallas Morning News, WFAA-TV and WISH Staff Reports
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two students were injured after a shooting at a Texas high school on Monday and a suspect is in custody, police and school district officials said.

The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington outside a school building, news outlets report.

The school was placed in lockdown and once that is lifted, students will be released for the day, Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster said in an email. Others, including parents, were urged to stay away from the campus while Arlington Police investigate, she said.

The two injured students were receiving medical care, according to the district. Their conditions were not known, the Arlington Fire Department said.

Arlington police said the scene was secure in a tweet at 7:21 a.m.

Monday was the first day back to class after the district’s spring break last week.

ARLINGTON, Texas. (WISH) — Police responded to a shooting Monday morning outside of Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas.

Police say the scene is secure and the suspected shooter is in custody.

The school is currently on lockdown.

No additional details have been provided.

