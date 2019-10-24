Police reunite with baby they saved from choking

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WISH) — Police officers in Florida were recently reunited with a baby they saved from choking.

Body camera footage shows how the team worked to revive the 18-month-old.

“I just wanted the baby to be alive,” said Kissimmee Police Department officer Miguel Lanzo.

A group of KPD officers talked about the moment 18-month-old MJ was choking on a goldfish cracker and stopped breathing.

Officer Lanzo says he just started his Saturday shift when he noticed the boy’s mother, Amanda Zimmerman, running out of her home and holding MJ.

“Right place, right time,” said Lanzo.

Lanzo took MJ and immediately gave him CPR.

“I tried to save the boy. That was the only thing that was going through my mind was just trying to save him,” said Lanzo. “Especially seeing him in that condition. Just wanted to save his life, that’s all.”

The KPD officers took turns giving back thrusts and clearing MJ’s airway until paramedics arrived to the scene.

Days later, MJ is healthy and happy. And the police who saved him had a chance to see him again on Wednesday.

“It’s amazing to see them and to be able to thank them personally,” said Amanda.

“It’s really rewarding,” added KPD Sgt. Craig Putriment. “There’s a lot of days that aren’t quite as rewarding. And days like that day make up for many, many bad days.”

Amanda says she plans to learn more about CPR so she can be prepared to save someone who is choking.

And as for baby MJ, she says he’s not getting any more goldfish crackers.

CNN contributed to this report.