18 dead, 1 suspect in custody in El Paso shooting

National

by: The Associated Press, KTSM Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eighteen people have been killed in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, police at the scene tell News 8 affiliate KTSM.

It happened a little after 11 a.m. Mountain Time at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall.

Police confirmed that one suspect was in custody and that there were reports of other possible shooters. They also said they were searching multiple scenes.

El Paso Police say anyone looking to reunite with loved ones who may have been inside the Walmart or Cielo Vista Mall are asked to gather at MacArthur Intermediate School located 8101 Whitus Dr.

