Police: Woman tried to smother husband with pillow in Vanderbilt hospital room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 60-year-old woman tried to smother her husband with a pillow as he was in a hospital bed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police say.

Barbara Jones was booked into the Metro jail Sunday on a charge of attempted criminal homicide.

According to an arrest affidavit, Vanderbilt police responded Saturday to a hospital room at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Someone in the hospital reported hearing screams from the victim’s room and told officers they entered the room and witnessed Jones removing a pillow from her husband’s face.

The victim screamed to the witness “she tried to smother me to death,” police said.

When the victim was interviewed by police, he told officers Jones was completely on top of him in the hospital bed using all of her body weight. Due to his medical state, he claimed he was unable to lift her off of him.

Prior to the incident, the victim stated he could hear his wife drinking and could smell alcohol in the room.

Bond for Jones was set at $50,000. She is expected in court Wednesday.