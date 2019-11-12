Possible meteor spotted over St. Louis Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS (CNN) — Check out this fireball that lit up the skies over the St. Louis Gateway Arch Monday.

It was mainly seen in the Missouri region, but the American Meteor Society says it received more than 90 reports from eight states, including Indiana, Minnesota and Illinois.

Many people reported feeling and hearing a loud “boom” when it happened.

It could possibly be debris from a comet that Earth passes through each year.

It’s called the “Northern Taurids (prono torrids) meteor shower,” which reached its peak Monday night.