1  of  2
Closings
THE INDEPENDENCE ACADEMY OF INDIANA TIPTON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Possible meteor spotted over St. Louis Gateway Arch

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (CNN) — Check out this fireball that lit up the skies over the St. Louis Gateway Arch Monday.

It was mainly seen in the Missouri region, but the American Meteor Society says it received more than 90 reports from eight states, including Indiana, Minnesota and Illinois.

Many people reported feeling and hearing a loud “boom” when it happened.

It could possibly be debris from a comet that Earth passes through each year.

It’s called the “Northern Taurids (prono torrids) meteor shower,” which reached its peak Monday night.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: