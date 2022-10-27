National

Powerball jackpot climbs to $800 million after no winners in Wednesday’s drawing

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot soared to a whopping $800 million after Wednesday night’s drawing yielded no grand prize winning ticket matching all six numbers, the lottery agency said.

The jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing was $700 million and the winning numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 with a Powerball of 24.

The $800 million prize is the second-largest Powerball jackpot and fifth-largest US lottery jackpot of all time, according to a Powerball news release. Its cash value is $383.7 million, the lottery said. The next drawing is Saturday.

There have now been 36 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner, the lottery said.

But unfortunately for ticket buyers, the odds of winning the massive prize are just 1 in 292.2 million.

The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time was $1.586 billion in January 2016, per the release.