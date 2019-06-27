Pre-K grad gets emotional after 8-year-old brother tells her he’s proud of her

by: Staff Reports/CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Charlee Smith (right) got emotional after her Pre-K graduation ceremony when her brother told her how proud of her he was. (Provided Photo/Aundrea Smith via CNN Newsource)

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WISH) — A sweet photo of sibling love is going viral after a heartwarming moment was caught on camera and posted to social media. 

Charlee Smith graduated from Pre-K on Friday, her mother Aundrea Smith said in an Instagram post. The little girl was moved to tears after the ceremony when her 8-year-old brother walked right up to her and told her how proud he was of her. 

“After the ceremony my son walked up to her and gave her a hug,” explained Aundrea. “Then of course my daughter started crying.”

The sweet moment was posted online with the popular hashtag #feelgoodfriday. 

CNN Newsource contributed to this report. 

