Precious Cargo recalling onesies because of choking hazard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Precious Cargo is recalling around 479,000 infant one-piece outfits due to a choking hazard.

According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the snaps on the onsie can detach, causing a choking hazard for young children.

The recall includes Precious Cargo onesies with a three snap bottom closure. The product includes sizes six, 12 and 18 months in colors athletic heather, aquatic blue, candy pink, clover green, jet black, lime, navy, purple, red, royal, sangria, white and yellow.

The onsies have an elephant on a blue tag that is sewn into the neck area.

If you have one of these outfits you should return it for a full refund.

