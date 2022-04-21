National

Prep school official charged with dealing child pornography

This image provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows William R. Ushler, arrested Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and has been charged with dealing child pornography. (Delaware Department of Justice via AP)
by: Associated Press
DOVER, Del. (AP) — An administrator at a Delaware prep school whose graduates include U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and television personality Dr. Oz has been charged with dealing child pornography.

Fifty-three-year old William R. Ushler was arrested Tuesday, the same day authorities executed search warrants at his Wilmington home and at Tower Hill School.

Ushler is charged with five counts of dealing in child pornography.

He’s currently in custody with cash bail set at $250,000.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Ushler has a lawyer.

Tower Hill officials say he’s been fired from his job as director of upper school admissions and barred from campus.

