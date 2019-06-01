President Trump offers condolences after shooting

Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera speaks at a news conference on a shooting at a municipal building, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. Authorities identified the suspect as DeWayne Craddock, a longtime city employee who opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s spoken to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and city officials in Virginia Beach after a shooting at a municipal building there killed 12 people.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Trump says he offered condolences to the community and that the federal government is there for whatever is needed.

The gunman was identified as DeWayne Craddock, who had worked for the city as an engineer for 15 years.

Eleven city employees and one contractor were killed in the shooting. Craddock was killed in the ensuing gunbattle with police. One police officer was hurt but was expected to recover.