President Trump offers condolences after shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s spoken to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and city officials in Virginia Beach after a shooting at a municipal building there killed 12 people.
In a tweet Saturday morning, Trump says he offered condolences to the community and that the federal government is there for whatever is needed.
The gunman was identified as DeWayne Craddock, who had worked for the city as an engineer for 15 years.
Eleven city employees and one contractor were killed in the shooting. Craddock was killed in the ensuing gunbattle with police. One police officer was hurt but was expected to recover.
Spoke to Virginia Governor @RalphNortham last night, and the Mayor and Vice Mayor of Virginia Beach this morning, to offer condolences to that great community. The Federal Government is there, and will be, for whatever they may need. God bless the families and all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2019