President Trump signs $1.4 trillion in spending, raises federal tobacco buying age to 21

(WISH) — President Donald Trump signed a sweeping $1.4 trillion spending package Friday, avoiding a government shutdown.

The package included two bills that raised the pay for military and government workers as well as raised the federal tobacco buying age from 18 to 21.

The increase in the age requirement also applies to e-cigarettes and vaping devices.

Senators on both sides have long pushed for the change, including Indiana Sen. Todd Young, who co-sponsored the bill.

“The year-end funding package is a major win for Hoosiers,” said Sen. Young on Twitter. “Including three of my top priorities, I am proud of what this bill will mean for #Indiana.”

The smoking bill was signed as a part of two sweeping spending bills that also created the Space Force branch of the military, gave a pay raise to military and federal employees and adds federal employee paid parental leave.

While the spending package does include funding for the border wall, the measure will maintain the current funding of $1.37 billion. That number is significantly less than the roughly $8.6 billion the administration was seeking.

Lawmakers hammered out the packages despite partisan rancor caused by the impeachment proceedings.

The bills will keep the government funded through the end of September.

The legislation was broken into two bills after Trump said he would never again sign a sweeping government spending measure.

Trump spent last Christmas at the White House amid a partial government shutdown after he refused to sign legislation that didn’t include funding for the border wall.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.