WASHINGTON (WISH) — One of the most powerful men in motor sports will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Donald Trump will give the honor to Roger Penske Thursday afternoon.

The White House calls Penske a “well-known American success story” that made him a motor sports and business icon.

Penske earned his record 18th victory at this year’s Indy 500 with Simon Pagenaud.

The president is expected to present Penske with the honor at 4:30 p.m.