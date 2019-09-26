Prosecutors: Man shot by stepdaughter after attacking estranged wife

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WISH) — A man’s plot to kill his estranged wife was foiled when he was shot by his stepdaughter, according to prosecutors. He’ll never walk again after having his spine severed by the bullet.

Investigators say 65-year-old Henry Herbig came up with an elaborate plot to murder his estranged wife.

WAVY reports that Herbig carried cash and gas cans after leaving Florida on his way to Virginia. He also left his phone in Florida to avoid being tracked by GPS.

He got to Virginia Beach on Sept. 8 and had zip ties, duct tape and garbage bags.

Investigators say the attack started with him hitting his stepdaughter with a wrench before using the weapon on his wife.

His stepdaughter stopped the attack by firing a shot that severed Herbig’s spine.

WAVY reports that police found a manifesto in his car, laying out the plan.

A judge has denied attorney’s attempts to get him released on bond, calling him a flight risk.

He has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony. He’s due back in court on Dec. 6.

