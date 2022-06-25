National

Protests underway in cities from Washington to Los Angeles in wake of Supreme Court abortion decision

Demonstrators gather outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Michael Mccoy

(CNN) — After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion, protesters and supporters of the ruling gathered at the high court’s building in Washington, DC, and in other cities nationwide.

Similar demonstrations are planned in at least 70 locations across the country on Friday and the weekend, according to CNN’s research. Organizations like Planned Parenthood, Bans Off Our Bodies and Women’s March are among the groups organizing the events.

In the nation’s capital on Friday, one person led protesters in front of the Supreme Court in a chant of “Hands off! Hands off!” and a call-and-response of “My body! My choice!”

One woman told CNN affiliate WJLA the decision was an outrage.

“It’s illegitimate. Abortion bans are illegitimate,” the woman said. “Forced motherhood is illegitimate.”

Protesters asked those in attendance to donate to abortion advocates and purchase abortion pills to distribute to others.

Abortion rights opponents were also present in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington, DC. After the decision came down, a man — standing amid placards including the messages “Roe is dead” and “I am the post-Roe generation” — sprayed champagne in the air above others who were celebrating. There were several dozen abortion rights opponents at the site during the afternoon, but it appeared they had filtered out of the crowd by evening.

The demonstration has been peaceful and there have been no arrests or any reason for Capitol Police to intervene. Law enforcement is on hand because authorities are still concerned about domestic violent extremists who may see the large crowds as an opportunity for violence.

In New York’s Greenwich Village, thousands of people were marching and chanting in the streets in a peaceful demonstration. One of the chants directed the f-word at Justice Brett Kavanaugh. There were some anti-abortion activists at the march, but they were keeping a low profile and there were no confrontations seen by the CNN crew walking with the protesters.

In Atlanta, several hundred people in two different demonstrations merged and gathered in front of the Capitol. Almost all of the people were protesting the decision. A CNN crew saw one counter-protester where one group began its march a few miles away.

In Texas, a large crowd gathered in front of a federal courthouse in downtown Austin. People took to a microphone to tell stories, many of fear and frustration. Some carried signs, including one that said “Pro-life is a lie, they don’t care if we die.”

In Washington, DC, an abortion rights activist climbed to the top of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, which was subsequently shut down. Guido Reichstadter posted videos and photos of himself on social media from the top of the bridge, where he unfurled a large green banner. Green is recognized as a symbol of abortion rights.

Reichstadter also planted a flag on the bridge that read “Don’t tread on my uterus.”

He told CNN that while many people in the US oppose the Supreme Court’s decision, their support is largely passive, which he says is not enough to ensure that women have access to abortions across the country.