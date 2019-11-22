Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WISH) — A dog owner is upset after she says her puppy’s ear had to be amputated following a grooming appointment at a Tennessee Petco.

Angela Weeks says she took her five-month-old puppy Baylee to a Petco location to get her haircut, but something went terribly wrong.

“She actually put the rubber band around the ear, cutting off circulation,” said Weeks.

Weeks told news affiliate WTVC Baylee had two bows in her hair when she left the appointment. But three days later Weeks noticed one bow had been tied around her dog’s ear, instead of her dog’s hair.

Weeks realized Baylee’s ear was swollen and that’s when she contacted Petco.

“He assured me that they had let go the groomer who did it and he offered, he said they would refund my money and they would pay for all medical bills,” said Weeks.

According to vet statements, Petco did pay for Baylee to be taken to the vet. But Weeks said she didn’t think that was enough, so she went to corporate.

“He kept wanting me to give him a number as to what I felt like this was worth and I said you know, I can’t tell you that,” said Weeks.

According to Weeks, Petco paid about $640 in vet bills and refunded Baylee’s grooming bill.

Petco said the company regretted the incident and “take full responsibility for what happened to Baylee after visiting the salon.”

The company said the groomer involved did not follow policy and is no longer employed at Petco.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.