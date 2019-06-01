Purple plastic found in frozen beef patties; recall involves food services

NEW ORLEANS – OCTOBER 03: Andy Overslaugh, owner of Flanagan’s Pub, cooks hamburgers on the street in the French Quarter where he offered them for free to takers October 3, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Overslaugh was wearing a bandana as a mask for protection against smoke from the grill. Businesses in the district are […]

WASHINGTON (WISH) — More than 20,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties are being recalled for possible contamination with soft purple plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday.

AdvancePierre Foods produced the frozen flame-broiled beef patties on Nov. 30, 2018. They were shipped nationwide to food-service locations. While the product was distributed to schools, the affected patties were sold commercially and were not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

Bags with 30 patties each were sold in 14.06-pound cases labeled :“CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED.” The case code is 155-525-0 and package code is 8334. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2260E” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered on April 1 after the firm received two consumer complaints regarding soft purple plastic found in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

The USDA is concerned some patties may be frozen and in food-service freezers. The patties should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact AdvancePierre’s Consumer Affairs Hotline at (855) 382-3101.