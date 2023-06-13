Search
Quarter unveils light ‘Tequila’

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who wants to do tequila shots without a chaser of regret?

Light spirits brand Quarter is releasing T/Quila, which it calls “the world’s first light tequila.”

Tequila, made from the blue agave plant, is typically between 35 – 55% alcohol by volume.

Quarter says their drink, which is bottled at 12% ABV, delivers “all the flavor and experience you would expect from a full-strength Tequila, without the consequences.”

Due to initial demand, a limited run will be available on quarterproof.com.

