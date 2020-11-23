National

Recall involves organic romaine lettuce sold in Indiana, other states

A view of a package of Dole organic romaine. (Photo Provided/U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
by: Staff Reports
(WISH) — Organic romaine lettuce is being recalled in Indiana and several other states due to a possible health risk from E. coli bacteria, which can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, and vomiting, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shared in an announcement from Dole Fresh Vegetables.

The affected products are the Dole Organic Romaine Hearts three-park and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts. The “harvested on” dates on the package are Oct. 23 and Oct. 26. Consumers who still have the product should not consume it but rather discard it.

No illnesses have been reported to date in association with the recall. 

Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 800-356-3111. It’s open 24 hours a day.

